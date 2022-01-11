Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 4,594 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $65,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $354,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10,556.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,028. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.49 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.24.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

