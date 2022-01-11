Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

