iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 237,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $277.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $232.55 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

