Barclays PLC Has $167.24 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,064 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.40% of Cadence Design Systems worth $167,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $165.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

