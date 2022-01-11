Barclays PLC Purchases 443,341 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,691,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,341 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $194,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after buying an additional 1,420,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

NYSE:ICE opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

