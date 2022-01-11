Graypoint LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 72,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $226.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.25.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.