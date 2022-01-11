We Are One Seven LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,426.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,343.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2,308.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 264.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,761.67.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

