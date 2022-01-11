Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $123.72. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

