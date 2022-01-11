Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.73.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $318.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

