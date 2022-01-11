Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.
SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.73.
Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $318.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.