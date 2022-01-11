Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 395 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after buying an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after buying an additional 378,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

