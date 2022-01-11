Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $28.80 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $28,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.48. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,128. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.09 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

