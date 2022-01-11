Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $23,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.36. 33,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,557. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.