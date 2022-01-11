SAFE2 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00081693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.10 or 0.07480960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,907.31 or 0.99998886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00067876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003108 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

