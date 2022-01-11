DubaiCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00017423 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004733 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DBIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.