EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQBBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQBBF traded down $11.87 on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.