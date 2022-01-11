Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 21,425 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

