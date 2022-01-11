Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.16 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.