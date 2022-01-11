Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 264.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $3,951,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,286. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

