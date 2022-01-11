Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Capri by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.74.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.53. 2,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.