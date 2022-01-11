Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 31,064 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,063,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,064 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 26.6% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $134,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,768. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

