BMO Capital Markets Boosts Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $40.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 42.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

