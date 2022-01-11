Crossvault Capital Management LLC Purchases 325 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

