Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $33.61 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $33,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.52. 4,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

