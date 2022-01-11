Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average is $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

