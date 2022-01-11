Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $207.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

