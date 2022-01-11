Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Discovery by 441.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 275.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

