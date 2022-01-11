Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,750 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 123,757 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $51.59. 2,317,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,262. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 53.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.