PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $3,620,211.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,380,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,373,703. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.09. 15,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

