Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,478.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.82. 3,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

