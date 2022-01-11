Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,627 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $47,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $23.28 on Tuesday, reaching $703.89. 30,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $801.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $786.27. The firm has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $499.43 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

