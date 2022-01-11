Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 20,809 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

