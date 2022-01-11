Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilray stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

