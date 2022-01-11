Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 145 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

