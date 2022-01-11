BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.32% of T-Mobile US worth $5,299,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

