Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 95,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

