Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.58. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,258. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

