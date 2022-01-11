Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to announce $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.27. Boot Barn reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,308. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.