Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) versus Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Financial Analysis

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -3, indicating that its stock price is 400% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cirrus Logic and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus price target of $106.45, suggesting a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.89% 18.40% 13.54% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Natcore Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.75 $217.34 million $4.05 22.18 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

