Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.39. 654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,186. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.