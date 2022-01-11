Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,835. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 163,500 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

