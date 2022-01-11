Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $603,000 Position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBOC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of DBOC stock remained flat at $$29.94 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

