Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.30. 708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,796. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96.

