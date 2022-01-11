Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,435,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after buying an additional 134,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 514,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 525,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 422,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,283. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79.

