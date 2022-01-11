Velo (VELO) Achieves Market Cap of $35.82 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Velo has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Velo coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $35.82 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00081693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.10 or 0.07480960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,907.31 or 0.99998886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00067876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

