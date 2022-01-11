DBM Global Inc. (DBMG) to Issue Dividend of $3.89 on January 28th

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 3.89 per share on Friday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of DBMG remained flat at $$67.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. DBM Global has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

About DBM Global

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

