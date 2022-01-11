Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 2.50% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $263,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.92. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $138.33 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.