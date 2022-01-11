Barclays PLC Purchases 624,194 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $240,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 80.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 136,913 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 267.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $9,327,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of MNST opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

