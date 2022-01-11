Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $208,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115,634 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

