Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Sells A$995,100.00 in Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) insider John Cullity sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.32 ($2.39), for a total value of A$995,100.00 ($715,899.28).

John Cullity also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, John Cullity 3,000,000 shares of Race Oncology stock.

On Thursday, November 4th, John Cullity sold 217,878 shares of Race Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.26 ($2.34), for a total value of A$710,064.40 ($510,837.70).

Race Oncology Limited operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Australia. The company is developing Bisantrene, a small molecule cancer chemotherapy drug that is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia. It has a preclinical research program with the University of Newcastle to explore the use of Bisantrene to treat melanoma.

