Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.235-1.240 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Masimo also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $254.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.51.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

